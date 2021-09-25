Banking court extends interim bail of Shahbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

LAHORE: Banking court on Saturday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Shahbaz Sharif and his son appeared before the banking court, as their interim bail expired today. At the outset of the hearing, Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif said he has nothing to do with the Sugar mills and he has not done anything against the law of the land.

“Being the chief minister of Punjab, I denied giving benefit to sugar mills,” Shahbaz Sharif said before the court. He regretted that despite giving answers to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he was humiliated during the investigation.

Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr Rizwan informed the court that twenty bank accounts opened under the names of poor were unearthed during the investigation from Shahbaz Sharif. Transactions of billions of rupees were done from the said accounts, he added.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz obtain pre-arrest bail before FIA appearance

Replying to the court’s query, the director FIA said that currently, they are not in a position to file challan in the case.

Later, the court extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif until October 9 and adjourned the hearing.

Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman Shehbaz, were booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the charges of financial fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.