PM Shehbaz ‘approves’ new ambassadorial appointments

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of two new ambassadors for foreign postings, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had submitted a proposal for the appointments, which has now received approval.

Marghoob Saleem Butt, currently serving as Additional Secretary for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been named Pakistan’s new ambassador to Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Aamir Shoukat, who had been representing Pakistan in Switzerland, has been appointed as the ambassador to Egypt.

Additionally, France has formally approved the appointment of Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as Pakistan’s new ambassador. Baloch previously served as the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These diplomatic appointments highlight a strategic reshuffle in Pakistan’s representation abroad, aiming to strengthen ties and advance national interests.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched the anti-polio drive by administering polio drops to children under five years of age, emphasizing the government’s commitment to completely eradicate polio virus from Pakistan.

During the inauguration, the prime minister highlighted the growing concern of rising polio cases, with around 60 new reported cases, but assured that with the combined efforts of the federal and provincial governments, the country would overcome this challenge.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his gratitude to the international partners who had supported Pakistan in the fight against polio, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the government of Saudi Arabia.

He specifically thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for his contributions to the anti-polio campaign in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“I especially thank the government of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, for his very valuable contribution towards eradicating polio not only in Pakistan but also Afghanistan, and of course, I deeply appreciate the efforts of Bill Gates Foundation, WHO and I want to assure you that together we will march forward and will not rest until polio is thrown out for all times to come,” he added.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ayesha Raza Farooq and Dr. Bharat, he said the campaign aims to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated, with over 400,000 polio workers deployed across 143 districts in the country.

The prime minister urged parents to actively participate in the campaign and ensure the safety of their children from polio, a disease that remains a significant threat in the region.

He also acknowledged the dedication of the polio workers, recognizing their bravery and hard work in difficult circumstances. He extended his appreciation to the security forces and law enforcement agencies for providing essential protection to the polio teams, ensuring their safety as they carry out their vital mission.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s focal person for the anti-polio drive Dr. Ayesha Raza Farooq, thanked the Prime Minister for his steadfast

support and participation.

She noted that the Prime Minister’s continuous involvement in the anti-polio efforts served as a testament to his commitment to safeguarding the health of Pakistan’s children.

She assured that the campaign would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure that every child is vaccinated against the disease.