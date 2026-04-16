DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Doha, Qatar after completing Saudi Arabia’s successful visit.

On arrival, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, warmly welcomed the Prime Minister and his delegation.

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. during which they will also discuss Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional and global peace.

A high level delegation is accompanying the prime minister.

Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi receiving Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani delegation upon their arrival at Doha Airport. 16 April, 2026. pic.twitter.com/slcZ0VcKWj — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 16, 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in Jeddah.

During their warm and cordial meeting that lasted almost two hours, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the evolving regional situation.

The Prime Minister conveyed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and said the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brethren.

He appreciated the exemplary patience and restraint shown by Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister shared with the Crown Prince the recent developments related to Pakistan’s peace efforts, which led to the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and the recently held round of historic talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad.

The crown prince appreciated the constructive role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in the peace process.