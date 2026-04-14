PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir ‘incredible hosts and statesmen’: JD Vance

WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance has praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling them “incredible hosts and statesmen” for their role in facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said he credited both Pakistani leaders for helping mediate talks between Washington and Tehran, two countries that have not held serious high-level discussions in a long time.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both were incredible hosts and statesmen in helping mediate the conversation between the US and the Iranians,” he said.

Vance noted that the engagement marked a significant moment in diplomatic efforts between the two sides.

“We had some good conversations with the Iranian delegation. This was the first time you had seen the Iranian government and the US government meet at such a high level in the current Iranian leadership,” he said.

“I think it was positive. We did make some progress in the negotiations,” he added.

JD Vance stressed that Iran must not attempt to acquire nuclear weapons, adding that Washington has made it clear to Tehran that nuclear material must be removed from the country.

JD Vance further stated that the United States has clearly defined its red lines in discussions with Iran.

Expressing cautious optimism, the US Vice President said he hoped progress would be made regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance told Fox, “We need to see the Strait of Hormuz fully open. And this is, frankly, one of the things where the Iranians tried to move the goalposts during the negotiation.”

The fragile 14-day ceasefire with Iran, which began last week, was premised in part on Tehran agreeing to reopen the strait, JD Vance said.