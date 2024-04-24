PM Sharif assures Sindh CM of solving funds release, other issues

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a one-to-one meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM’s House in Karachi.

The premier landed in Karachi early on Wednesday morning on a day-long visit.

According to Sindh CM House spokesperson, PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Murad discussed issues relating to development works in the province.

Shah complained about a shortage of funds worth Rs82 billion from the federal government. He also raised the issue of non-provision of funds for the construction of houses for the flood victims in the province.

He also raised the issue of delaying NOCs for the K-4 project, KCR project is also facing delay, he added.

On the occasion, the Sindh CM complained about non-payment of funds. The premier assured the provincial chief executive of his cooperation and solution of the problems in the best interest of the people.

He directed the finance minister to address the reservations of the Sindh CM.

Upon arrival in Karachi, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed PM Shehbaz Sharif at the Jinnah International Airport.

Soon after arrival, the premier visited Mazar-e-Quaid, offered Fateha, and laid a floral wreath. He wrote his impressions in the book.

During his visit, the prime minister is also scheduled to meet the Karachi governor and prominent personalities of the business community, and a delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

In these meetings, PM Shehbaz Sharif will take suggestions from the business community regarding the improvement in the country’s economy.