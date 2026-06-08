Shehbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto meeting today to discuss AJK situation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss today to discuss the one-point agenda of the political situation in Azad Kashmir, sources said.

The meeting has been expected at 5:00 PM today at the Prime Minister House, according to sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto will consult over the political situation in Azad Kashmir in their one-on-one meeting, PPP sources said.

The party sources have confirmed that the PPP chairman will try to convince the prime minister for negotiations with protesters in Azad Kashmir.

Govt-PPP Budget Talks

Earlier, it was reported that the Govt and the PPP bigwigs will meet today to resolve the budget deadlock. The People’s Party sources said that the government has failed to implement the agreement over budget, which is the reason of the deadlock between two sides.

“The government has been bound under the agreement to provide details of budget to the PPP, the party has repeatedly demanded a detailed draft of the budget, but the government not wants to expose the details of the taxes and the PSDP,” party sources said.

“The government didn’t provide the details of the proposed old and new taxes till now,” People’s Party sources said.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has put forward two major demands ahead of the federal budget 2026-27, including a substantial increase in salaries and pensions for government employees, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said the PPP has suggested a 50 per cent hike in salaries and pensions for government employees, arguing that a significant adjustment is necessary in view of the prevailing inflation.

The party has also recommended raising the minimum monthly wage to Rs60,000.

According to PPP sources, the government should ensure that salaries and pensions are increased in proportion to the cost of living and inflationary pressures faced by citizens.

However, sources indicate that the government is reluctant to accept the PPP’s demands regarding salaries and pensions.