Nawaz Sharif congratulates PM on operation Bunyan Um Marsoos success

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra and discussed the country’s political, economic, and defence matters. During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif gave a full update on the national situation, including recent achievements in Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos. He also informed Nawaz Sharif about the role of the government and the armed forces in ensuring national security.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif praised the professional skills and commitment of the armed forces in defending the country.

He also said the Parliament of Pakistan has played a very positive and strong role during this time.

He appreciated that all political forces spoke in one voice for national security, setting aside their differences.

Nawaz Sharif said this unity is a welcome step. He also commended the elected representatives for supporting the armed forces and expressing the public’s emotions.

Read More: PM Shehbaz forms committee to implement National Tariff Policy

Speaking on Pakistan’s recent victory against India, Nawaz Sharif thanked Allah and praised the spirit of the nation. He also appreciated the role of Pakistani media during this period.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif has formed a steering committee to oversee the implementation of the National Tariff Policy to enhance Pakistan’s export potential and revitalizing impacted industries.

The Ministry of Commerce issued a notification confirming the committee’s formation, with Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb appointed as its chairman.

The committee comprises the Ministers for Commerce, Petroleum, and Food Security, alongside the Minister of State for Railways, the Special Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Secretary for Industries and Production.

Dr. Manzoor Ahmad, Rubina Athar, and Aijaz Nabi are also named members, with the Secretary of Commerce designated as the committee’s secretary. The Ministry of Commerce will provide secretarial support to ensure smooth operations.