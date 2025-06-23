PM Shehbaz calls Saudi, Qatari ambassadors to ease Middle East tensions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held urgent telephone discussions with the ambassadors of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, ARY News reported.

During his call with Qatar’s Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, PM Shehbaz expressed deep concern over the recent Iranian missile strike on a US military base in Qatar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the urgent necessity of de-escalating tensions and expressed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Qatari government and its citizens. The Qatari envoy acknowledged the Prime Minister’s prompt outreach and solidarity during this crucial time.

In a separate conversation with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to explore all diplomatic avenues to foster peace in the Middle East.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of maintaining close collaboration with Saudi leadership and reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to enhancing trilateral cooperation among Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar to ensure regional stability.

The Saudi envoy applauded Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic efforts and concurred on the necessity of joint initiatives to uphold peace in the region. These discussions take place amid increasing regional tensions following the Iranian missile strike on a US base in Qatar, which has raised international alarm.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s outreach reflects Pakistan’s broader diplomatic strategy to serve as a stabilising force in the Middle East.

The theme of peace in the Middle East remains pivotal in Pakistan’s foreign policy as the country actively engages with key stakeholders to avert further escalation and promote constructive dialogue.

Airlines on Monday were weighing how long to suspend Middle East flights as a conflict which has already cut off major flight routes entered a new phase after the U.S. attacked key Iranian nuclear sites and Iran vowed to defend itself.