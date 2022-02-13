Shehbaz Sharif-Chaudhry brothers huddle: No discussion held on no-trust move

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led by party president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence in Lahore, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters related to the current political situation of the country, Punjab political situation was discussed.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the meeting did not discuss the no-trust move against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry brothers was continued for 1 hour and 20 minutes, sources added.

صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) میاں شہباز شریف کی چودھری شجاعت حسین اور چودھری پرویزالٰہی کی رہائش گاہ پر آمد۔ میاں شہبازشریف کی سابق وزیراعظم چودھری شجاعت حسین اور قائم مقام گورنر پنجاب چودھری پرویزالٰہی سے ملاقات۔ pic.twitter.com/R84HzM8Z0F — PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 13, 2022

The PML-N delegation included Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer and Atta Tarar. From PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Salik Hussain and Shafe Hussain were holding the meeting.

It was the first meeting between PML-N and PML-Q leaders after a period of 22 years as the no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has brought the political rivals closer in recent days.

It may be noted here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced on February 11 to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

At the summit of the opposition alliance, PDM had decided to bring a no-trust move against the PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

