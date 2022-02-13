Shehbaz Sharif meets Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shehbaz Sharif, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, arrived at the residence of PML-Q top leaders where he was welcomed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

It is the first meeting between PML-N and PML-Q leaders after a period of 22 years as the no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has brought the political rivals closer in recent days.

The PML-N delegation includes Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer and Atta Tarar. From PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Salik Hussain and Shafe Hussain were holding the meeting.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N and PML-Q leaders will exchange views on the current political scenario. The meeting will be centric to its agenda of a no-trust move against the PTI government in the Centre and Punjab province, sources added.

They added that Shehbaz Sharif will ask the Chaudhry brothers to end the political rivalry.

It may be noted here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced on February 11 to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

At the summit of the opposition alliance, PDM had decided to bring a no-trust move against the PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

He had announced that PDM will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move.

