Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday, praised President Donald Trump and the Iranian leadership after the official signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran.

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In a statement shared on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the presidents of both countries signed the historic memorandum and that he supported it in his role as mediator.

I am honoured to announce that the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Memorandum has been signed by honourable Presidents of both the countries and also… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 18, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the leadership and diplomacy of US President Donald Trump, noting that his commitment to peace played a significant role in preventing what could have become a devastating conflict. He also paid tribute to the efforts of the US negotiating team, including J.D. Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump whose steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond. I also commend the dedication and tireless efforts of the United States negotiating team, including J.D. Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for their invaluable contributions to this achievement.”

Read more: US releases full text of US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

“I express my profound respect and appreciation to His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran and President Masoud Pezeshkian for their wisdom, foresight and statesmanship in embracing the cause of peace. I also wish to recognize the efforts of the Iranian negotiating team, including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Eskandar Momeni, whose patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing this agreement to fruition,” PM Sharif further wrote.

Shehbaz Sharif described the role played by the leadership of Qatar, as well as Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt, as highly constructive and instrumental in achieving this breakthrough.

“I would also like to make special mention of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, whose tireless efforts, selfless dedication and instrumental role were critical in facilitating this breakthrough and advancing the cause of peace and regional stability.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that the memorandum would serve as a strong foundation for greater mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity throughout the region.