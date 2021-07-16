Shehbaz Sharif condemns hike in prices of petroleum products

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products, reported ARY News on Friday.

In a post on the social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader said, that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has set another record regarding the prices of petroleum products.

“For the first time in history, the prices of petroleum products have touched all-time high.”

The reality of the tax-free budget of the government has been revealed, he added.

The reaction came after federal government on Thursday approved an increase of Rs5.40 per litre in the price of petrol.

The government approved a Rs5.40 per litre hike in the price of petrol, Rs2.54 in that of high speed diesel (HSD), and Rs1.27 per litre increase in the price of light diesel.

It approved an increase of Rs1.39 per litre in the rate of kerosene oil. The new rates have been enforced from July 16 (today).

The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 11.40 per liter in the price of petrol in view of rising prices of petroleum products in the global market for the last several months.