Shehbaz Sharif to contest PM election as joint opposition candidate

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have nominated Mian Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as their joint candidate for the prime minister’s election, scheduled on Monday, ARY News reported.

The National Assembly will elect new prime minister of Pakistan tomorrow after Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

According to sources, PML-N have collected more than one nomination papers for the election from the NA secretariat.

The member parties of the joint opposition will also submit nomination papers for Shehbaz Sharif.

PTI has not yet requested for the nomination papers for the prime minister’s election.

The nominations for the election can be submitted to the Secretary of the assembly until 2:00pm today.

The leaders of joint opposition will submit nomination papers, which will go under scrutiny at 3:00pm and list of the candidates will be displayed after scrutiny.

Shehbaz Sharif will return unopposed if no other candidate submitted nomination papers against him.

The timings of the National Assembly session scheduled on Monday to elect new prime minister of Pakistan has changed.

The National Assembly session to elect the new premier will now be held at 2:00 pm on Monday (tomorrow), contrary to a previous schedule of 11:00 am.

Moreover, strict security measures are still in place around the D-chowk with police saying that the roads leading to Parliament will be opened after election of the new premier.

