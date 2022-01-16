Shehbaz Sharif willing to strike ‘deal’ for four people, claims Gill

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday claimed that Opposition leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has sought a “deal” for four members of the Sharif family including himself, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Faisalabad, the SAPM said, “Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza and Maryam are in a hurry to escape to London but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not allow them to flee the country.”

“Deal has been sought for Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, Shehbaz and his son,” he claimed and added that Sharif family will never be given a deal. “You have Imran Khan standing in your way,” he said.

Read More: SPECULATIONS OF A DEAL WITH NAWAZ SHARIF ARE BASELESS: DG ISPR

Shahbaz Gill further claimed that the Sharif family wanted to flee the country by handing over the party to senior PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan and face jail as his visa will expire soon. The SAPM also claimed that Shehbaz Sharif will be behind bars soon.

It emerged in December 2021 that effforts are afoot to reach some deal with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in London for the past two years in connection with his medical treatment.

Sources revealed that a recent round of talks with the PML-N supremo to reach a deal ended without any breakthrough as he set forth tough conditions for bringing an in-house change.

Read: NO BREAKTHROUGH IN EFFORTS TO REACH DEAL WITH NAWAZ: SOURCES

The sources said the other side has reservations about the former prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz. Besides, they added the two sides could not settle matters regarding cases against the Nawaz Sharif family.

The second round of talks will likely be held next month, the sources said and added Nawaz Sharif gave PML-N stalwart Ayaz Sadiq the cold shoulder when the latter met him in the UK capital.

Comments