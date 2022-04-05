Shehbaz Sharif denies receiving any letter regarding caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that he had not received “any letter” from President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, the PML-N president said that whenever he does get the letter, he would first consult with his legal team and opposition parties, and then send names for the interim prime minister.

“I have not received officially any letter from President Alvi,” the PML-N president said.

Shahbaz Sharif also asked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI to present evidence if opposition leaders have committed ‘treason.’

“I demand of Army Chief & DG ISI to furnish proofs if we have committed any treason or we have used foreign funding & support in our no-trust motion. We will not let coward Niazi get away with these charges,” he said in a tweet.

Niazi has shamelessly accused entire Opposition in NA of being traitors. I demand of Army Chief & DG ISI to furnish proofs if we have committed any treason or we have used foreign funding & support in our no-trust motion. We will not let coward Niazi get away with these charges.. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 5, 2022

President Arif Alvi yesterday wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan and opposition leader in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of caretaker premier.

The letter, available with ARY News, read that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi will continue to hold PM Office till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister under Article 224(A) of the Constitution.

According to a letter, the caretaker PM shall be appointed by President in consultation with the incumbent PM and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing NA as per Article 224(1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

