PM Shehbaz Sharif denounces Israeli attack on Iran

Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif has strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Iran, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sharif, in his post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), stated that: “I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today’s unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel. I convey my deepest sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives in this attack. This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an already volatile region.”

We urge the international community and the United Nations to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace, he added in his post on X.

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The press release further stated that Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.