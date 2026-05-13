Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed advance preparations for this year’s monsoon season.

Talking to Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Masood Malik in Islamabad, he said continuous monitoring of the vulnerable areas must be ensured by making the early warning system more active.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the preparations for this year’s monsoon.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the progress and performance of the installation of the early warning system for flash floods and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in mountainous areas.

Weather forecast

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh and southern Balochistan during next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain, wind, dust storm and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar Region.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit eleven and Murree thirteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Baramula, Anantnag, Shopian and Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Anantnag, Shopian eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four and Leh six degree centigrade.