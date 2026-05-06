Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to meet future energy requirements through renewable energy sources.

He was chairing a review meeting in Islamabad today on the progress of reforms in the power sector.

The Prime Minister said electricity generation through renewable sources, including hydropower, solar energy, and biogas, will further reduce production costs and have a positive impact on economic growth. He directed the authorities to accelerate efforts to reduce dependence on imported fuel.

Shehbaz Sharif also made it clear that there will be no leniency for those involved in electricity theft. He directed that departmental action be taken against electricity distribution companies that have violated the Economic Merit Order in recent days. He added that the implementation of the project to install smart meters on transformers in areas prone to electricity theft should be expedited.

The Prime Minister called for accelerating efforts to promote a competitive electricity market in the country. He also directed that work on supplying 400 megawatts of electricity to the private sector under the wheeling system in the first phase be fast-tracked.

The meeting was informed that losses related to electricity theft, non-recovery, and other inefficiencies in distribution companies have significantly decreased due to effective measures compared to last year.

It was informed that transmission losses have reduced from 18.3 percent in June 2024 to 15.3 percent in March 2026. Similarly, electricity bill recovery has improved from 90 percent in June 2024 to 96.46 percent in March 2026.

The meeting was also updated that work on the inclusion of the private sector in three distribution companies is underway, and the bidding process will be completed by November this year.

It was further shared that smart meters have been installed on 2,500 loss-making feeders.