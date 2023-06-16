Shehbaz Sharif elected PML-N president; no position for Abbasi

LAHORE: All the central office-bearers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including its President Shehbaz Sharif, have been “re-elected” for another four-year term without having any contest, ARY News reported on Friday.

The intra-party elections at the federal level were held at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Chak Shehzad.

Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has been elected unopposed as the PML-N chief organiser, Ahsan Iqbal as secretary general, Marriyum Aurangzeb as secretary of information, Ataullah Tarar as Deputy Secretary and Ishaq Dar as Secretary Finance.

However, senior party leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not given any position in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

During the meeting, Marriyum Aurangzeb tabled the resolution paying rich tribute to the bravery and patriotism of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

It said Nawaz Sharif always gave priority to country’s national interests. The resolution commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to bring political and economic stability to the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said this meeting extends full support to the Kashmiri brethren for the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions.

She said the meeting strongly deplores the violent incidents of 9th May and demands that the culprits involved in these acts should be brought to the book.

In another development today, PML-N decided to activate its minority wing and a six-member team was constituted by Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz.

Former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Raheela Khadim Hussain has been appointed as coordinator of the Punjab Minority Committee. The members include Ramesh Singh Arora, Kamran Bhatti, Babu Leela Ram and Robina Feroz.

The committee was tasked to complete organisational structure of the minority wing in three weeks.