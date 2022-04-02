Shehbaz Sharif explains ‘beggars can’t be choosers’ statement

Islamabad: Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has explained his statement “beggars can not be chooser”, saying no nation can be free until it achieves financial autonomy, ARY News reported.

He added that unfortunately, Pakistan is not economically independent, our country is surviving on loans from foreign agencies.

The former CM Punjab added that this is not the first time that he voiced his opinion regarding this fact, but he has had the same opinion for decades.

He added that Prime Minster used to claim that he would “commit suicide” rather than go to the IMF, then why did not he do so when his government asked the IMF to bail them out of the financial crisis.

The Opposition leader clarified that his statement has in a generalized sense but the PTI government tried to use it in a twisted manner.

He said that the PM used to claim that he has good relationships with Europe, America, and India, what good came out of his ‘good relations’? Pakistan experienced record inflation took record loans and the Rupee depreciated at a record rate in the PTI era, the opposition leader added.

The people of Pakistan saw a severe, flour crisis, sugar crisis and gas shortage like never before.

