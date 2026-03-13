PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, held a restricted meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah today.

Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were also present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed his respectful regards and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and expressed profound appreciation for the Kingdom’s longstanding support to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in these challenging times.

Both leaders had an in depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the region and agreed to work together for regional peace and stability.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured His Royal Highness that Pakistan would always stand firmly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strive for their mutual desire for peace in the region.