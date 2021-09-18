Bank officers record statements in money laundering case against Shehbaz family

LAHORE: Six bank officers on Saturday have recorded their statements in a money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif family, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the bank officers recorded their statements under section 164 before the judicial magistrate Kamran Zafar at the district katchery.

Statements regarding transactions of Shehbaz Sharif family into various banks accounts were recorded. The court also decided to record statements of the watchman, guard of the Ramzan Sugar mills on the next hearing.

The further proceedings have been adjourned until September 23.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged money laundering of Rs25 billion through the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

A four-member team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had quizzed the PML-N president at the agency’s Lahore office for more than an hour.

In the month of June, both father-son duo obtained pre-arrest interim bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to avoid their arrest at the hands of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during their hearing today. The court approved their bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.