Shehbaz Sharif announces parliamentary probe in lettergate in first speech as PM-elect

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, in his first speech as PM-elect of Pakistan announced parliamentary probe into the alleged threatening letter, ARY News reported.

“If there is a shred of evidence that we have conspired (to remove Imran Khan as PM) with some foreign force for the no-confidence motion, I will immediately resign as PM,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM-elect said that the letter should be placed before the Parliamentary Committee on National Security in an in-camera briefing and should be probed to clear the air over this allegation of foreign conspiracy to oust former PM Imran Khan.

He also indirectly defended his “beggars can’t be choosers” comment by saying that he believes in self-reliance and will take every measure to make Pakistan a self-reliant and economically-independent nation.

Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan as PTI boycotts NA session

“These are difficult times and I can say, like Churchill, that I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat but I will urge my nation, not to lose hope as we all do all the hard wor to bring the economy back on track and provide relief to the poor,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

Increase in salaries and pension, revival of laptop programme

The PM-elect announced a 10% increase in pension, and raised the minimum wage rate at Rs25,000 while announcing what he termed “urgent relief for the poor and downtrodden”.

He also announced to revive his signature laptop programme for students and for Ramadan relief, Shehbaz announced that, with provinces’ cooperation, he will bring the “Sasta Aata” (subsidized flour) scheme for the poor.

Ideal and balanced relations with all countries

Indirectly criticizing his predecessor’s foreign policy, Shehbaz Sharif said that he wants good relations with all countries based on “mutual respect”.

He was of the view that Pakistan-US relations are of strategic importance and the two countries have a history of cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif invited Indian PM Modi to resolve the Kashmir issue “according to the wishes of people of Kashmir” to start an era of better ties between the two countries.

