Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz’s pre-arrest bail extended

LAHORE: A session court in Lahore has extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the sugar scandal case until August 16, ARY News reported on Monday.

Both Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the court amid strict security. At the outset of the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel said that the session of NA is underway but his client appeared before the court in honour.

He pleaded with the court to extend the pre-arrest bail of his client for 14 days.

The judge asked Hamza is a session of the Punjab assembly was underway? “Yes the session is underway,” replied Hamza.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended interim bail of Hamza Shehbaz and his son in a money laundering case until August 16.

At the last hearing, the investigation officer had said that they had issued notices to both the suspects and would present the record of the investigation process after its completion.

It is pertinent to mention here that a session court approved pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz before their FIA appearance in a sugar scam case in June this year.

The development came after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz had decided to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA is probing into the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against both the PML-N leaders.