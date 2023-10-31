Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza summoned in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have been summoned in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the summon notification was issued to the PML-N leaders by the accountability court.

The accountability court judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan heard the case as the Ramzan Sugar Mills case reopened after the NAB amendment was declared null by Supreme Court.

Furthermore, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son were summoned in Ramzan Sugar Mills case on November 29.

On September 23, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reopened the reference against PML-N president and former premier Shehbaz Sharif.

The anti-corruption watchdog sent back 116 corruption references against prominent personalities to the accountability courts in Lahore including Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif.

On September 15, the Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea.

It is pertinent to mention that The FIA had booked PM Shehbaz, Hamza, and Salman Shehbaz in November 2020 for financial fraud, impersonation, and forging of the Pakistan Penal Code and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct — of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

According to the first information report (FIR), it was learned that total deposits amounting to over Rs25 billion (2008-18) were received in bank accounts of various low-wage employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills and accounts of fake companies set up and controlled by the Sharif group.