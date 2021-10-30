Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza’s interim bail extended till November 20

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday appeared before Lahore’s accountability court in money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

At the outset of the hearing, the associate lawyer of Shehbaz Sharif informed the court that Amjad Pervaiz, the main lawyer in the case is infected with the dengue virus and pleaded for a new date for the hearing of the case.

The court asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the report in the case. “Report is incomplete,” replied the FIA counsel.

How long does it take to present an interim report? asked the court.

Shehbaz said that it has been a year since, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to prove corruption of even a single penny against us.

Later the court extended the interim bail of Shehbaz and his son till November 20.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif served another legal notice in fake accounts case On Oct 1, an accountability court had indicted Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in a money laundering case. The court framed charges on Nusrat, who is out of the country for her medical treatment, through a pleader, Muhammad Nawaz. The court had earlier declared her a proclaimed offender over her perpetual absence from the trial proceedings.

