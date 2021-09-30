Thursday, September 30, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif injured after falling down stairs

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has suspended all political activities for two weeks after he fell down from the stairs of his house and got himself injured.

This was confirmed by PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb here on Thursday. She said that the incident occurred when the former Punjab chief minister was leaving for a press conference a day before, on September 29.

The PML-N spokesperson said that Shehbaz Sharif suffered back pain after the fall from stairs and doctors have advised him complete rest.

“Doctors have advised him [Shehbaz] complete rest and physiotherapy,” she said.

She further informed that the party president was safe from any major injury.

