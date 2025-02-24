PM Shehbaz inspects guard of honour at Azerbaijan presidency

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday was given a guard of honour as he arrived at the Zagulba Presidential Palace to hold a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, President Aliyev warmly received him.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with a high-level delegation, is on a two-day official visit here at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev. This is the prime minister’s second visit to the country since assuming office in March 2024.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Azerbaijan were played before a guard of honour by the contingents of the Azerbaijan armed forces.

Later, both leaders proceeded to the bilateral meeting which will follow the delegation-level talks to discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

They will also witness a ceremony to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a long-standing bond of brotherhood, underpinned by shared values and common aspirations.

The visit underscores the commitment of both nations to deepening their bilateral ties, enhancing economic cooperation, and fostering regional collaboration.

PM Shehbaz is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment & Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.