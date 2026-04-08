PM Sharif invites Iran, US leadership to Islamabad for talks following ceasefire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a post on his X account, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he warmly welcomes the sagacious gesture and extends deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.

Shehbaz Sharif said both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability.

He said we earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days.

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

Ceasefire announcement

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure in which he had threatened ‘a whole civilization will die’.

Iran said talks between the US and Iran would begin on Friday in Islamabad, Pakistan, whose prime minister helped mediate the ceasefire.

The US has not yet confirmed in-person talks but says they are being discussed.

Donald Trump said Iran had ‌presented a ⁠10-point proposal that was a “workable basis” for negotiations and he expected an agreement to be “finalized and consummated” during the two-week window.