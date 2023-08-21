Shehbaz Sharif lands in London for consultations with Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday night landed in London.

According to sources, during his stay in London, Shehbaz Sharif will discuss the current political scenario in the country and the upcoming elections with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif today.

Sources further said consultations would be held on Nawaz Sharid’s return to Pakistan and various party matters. Participation of PML-N legal team in also expected in the meeting.

Sources said that the legal aspects related to the possible return of Nawaz Sharif would be discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the party was provided with the guarantee it had sought for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif will return to Pakistan after the announcement of the general elections, Rana Sanaullah said while talking on a private Tv programme.