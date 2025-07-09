PM lauds surge in remittances for fiscal year 2024–25

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his immense satisfaction with the historic achievement in foreign remittances of Pakistan on Wednesday, which reached an extraordinary $38.3 billion during the fiscal year 2024–25, ARY News reported.

This data represents a surge of $8 billion from the last year, showcasing a strong 26.6% growth, as indicated in a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated overseas Pakistanis for their major financial support to increase Pakistan remittances in 2024-25, stating the record remittances fiscal year indicated both their steadfast commitment to national development and gaining a sense of certainty in Pakistan’s economy. “The increase in inflows depicts not just kindness, but also a changed optimism in our economic direction,” Shehbaz Sharif remarked.

This breakthrough comes during wider initiatives by the government to stabilise key economic statistics.

Following continuous development, foreign exchange reserves, condensed inflation rates, and positive investor sentiment, the escalation in Pakistan remittances in 2024-25 serves as another marker of the country’s financial turnaround.

Analysts consider the significant money transfer corridors from Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and the US to perform strongly, increased in part by online transfer and enhanced outreach by Pakistan’s financial institutions.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that his administration is dedicated to maintaining economic growth through structural reforms and investment-friendly policies.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded that the Pakistan remittances in 2024-25 achievement highlights the vital part of the Pakistani movement and validates recent fiscal strategies.

Read More: Pakistan, Turkiye target $5 billion trade volume

Pakistan and Turkiye reaffirmed their resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including defence, trade, energy, culture, education, and infrastructure, pledging to enhance the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion.

During a joint press stakeout of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar here, the two sides expressed satisfaction over the ongoing progress of the 12 joint standing committees established under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).