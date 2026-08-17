Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has deeply appreciated US President Donald Trump’s support on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

In a post on X handle, he said together with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defence of our own countries as well as the entire region.

The Prime Minister once again commended President Trump for his courageous and decisive leadership, which helped avert a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia and saved millions of lives.

Read more: Trump welcomes defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif underlined that durable peace is the most essential prerequisite for a bright and prosperous future for our peoples.

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US President Donald Trump said he was pleased by the recent signing of a defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the agreement against the backdrop of war between the United States and Iran, which has drawn in surrounding nations and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

“Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how Countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way,” he wrote, calling it a “BIG, BOLD, IMPORTANT FIRST STEP.”