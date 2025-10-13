PM Sharif leaves for Egypt to attend Peace Summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for Egypt to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and signing ceremony of the peace agreement aimed at ending the prevailing grave situation in Gaza.

He is paying the visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President Donald Trump, who will co-chair the summit.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Summit is the result of diplomatic efforts that began on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session last month.

Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit reflects Pakistan’s consistent, and unwavering support for the just cause of Palestinian people for their right to self-determination and for achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior Ministers during the visit.

Read more: Pakistan values diplomatic ties but will defend national security, asserts FO

Israel will skip the conference, but over 20 world leaders are set to attend, including leaders and foreign ministers from the U.N., France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, said he would attend, as well as the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, and Pedro Sánchez from Spain. The French President Emmanuel Macron has also confirmed his attendance.

The summit is set to take place Tuesday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, where negotiations for the deal took place.