Shehbaz Sharif led PML-N delegation to meet Chaudhry Shujaat today

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of PML-N led by Shehbaz Sharif, will meet the PML-Q leadership on Sunday to inquire about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, ARY News reported.

It will be maiden political contact in 22 years between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the PML-Q.

The PML-N delegation will be led by its President Shehbaz Sharif, while PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanvir and and another party official Ata Tarar will be members of the delegation.

The PML-N leaders will pay visit to the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, federal minister Moonis Elahi and Chudhry Salik Hussain will also attend the meeting.

The PML-N leaders will inquire about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat and also exchange views over current political situation of the country.

According to sources, the PML-N will seek support of Chaudhry brothers for the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the government in the Centre as well as in Punjab.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday announced to bring no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition partners of the government.

On Feb 7, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had also met with the PML-Q leadership in Lahore.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were present in the meeting.

Comments