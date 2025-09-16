PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet US President Trump on UNGA sidelines

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to details, PM Sharif will embark on a visit to the United States to attend the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to diplomatic sources, a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump is likely to take place on September 26. The two leaders are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York.

The meeting, if confirmed, will provide both sides an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and global issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Saudi Arabia tomorrow (September 17) on the first leg of a 10-day official tour of three countries, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The visit comes shortly after his return from Doha, where he attended the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convened in response to Israeli aggression.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States between September 17 and 27.