Shehbaz Sharif skips question on Maryam Nawaz becoming prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday skipped a question on Maryam Nawaz becoming a party candidate for prime minister besides also distancing himself from sloganeering against armed forces during the Faisalabad gathering, ARY NEWS reported.

During an interaction with media, Shehbaz Sharif was asked by a journalist if Maryam Nawaz could be the PML-N candidate for prime minister. “I will not give you an opportunity to play with my remarks,” the PML-N president replied.

Further distancing himself with sloganeering against armed forces during the PML-N rally led by Maryam Nawaz in Faisalabad, he said that the said person who raised such slogans from the podium was neither the party member nor activist.

“A strong army is a key to the country’s defence, security and law and order situation,” he said adding that transfers and postings in the forces are a routine matter and raising slogans against them was against the national interest.

While speaking over the hike in inflation, he said that the government has practically locked the Parliament and no debate on inflation and law-making process could be done owing to the incumbent authorities.

“They are running everything through ordinances,” he said adding that inflation is the top issue in the country and the incumbent government had ruined the economy through its pointless measures.

