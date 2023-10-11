Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl agree to move forward with ‘consultation’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday agreed to move forward with ‘consultation and cooperation’, ARY News reported.

According to details, the JUI-F head met former prime minister at the latter’s residence in Model Town, Lahore and discussed the country’s overall situation, including upcoming general elections.

During the meeting, the two politicians agreed to move forward with ‘consultation and cooperation’, saying that the crises being faced by the country can only be dealt together.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Maulana Fazl for ‘contributing’ to saving Pakistan from bankruptcy in 16 months of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tenure.

“During the 16 months, all political parties only thought of saving the state not the politics”, the PML-N president said, adding that only consultation and cooperation can bring Pakistan out of crises.

He expressed hope that the political and democratic system will be strengthened after the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed Nawaz Sharif’s return a ‘good news’ for Pakistan. “The truth has been exposed that Nawaz Sharif was targeted for political revenge”, he noted.

“Nawaz Sharif and his family were unjustly persecuted and this will remain a dark chapter in country’s history,” Fazlur Rehman said, adding that calling political leaders ‘thieves’ was a game of political engineering.