PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met his elder brother, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the prevailing national and political situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also briefed Nawaz Sharif on the recent agreement between Afghanistan and Qatar.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a ceasefire, following 13 hours of negotiations held in Doha.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry’s statement, both sides also agreed to establish a permanent mechanism for mutual peace and stability. A follow-up meeting will be held in the coming days to ensure the implementation and sustainability of the ceasefire.

The statement asserted that these measures will contribute to strengthening peace, security, and stability between the two brotherly Islamic nations, and help lay the foundation for ending border tensions and promoting lasting regional peace.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the ceasefire agreement marks an end to terrorist activity from Afghan soil into Pakistan.