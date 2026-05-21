ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and constructive engagement with governments and international partners.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a breakfast meeting, hosted by him in honour of Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V on the occasion of his first official visit to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V and assured him of Pakistan’s shared commitment to these ideals.

He highlighted the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the Aga Khan Development Network and commended Aga Khan Development Network’s contributions in rural development, healthcare, education, disaster resilience, climate adaptation, renewable energy, digital skills training, and youth entrepreneurship.

He particularly appreciated Aga Khan Development Network’s impactful work in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, especially in remote and vulnerable communities.

The Prime Minister encouraged Aga Khan Development Network to deepen and expand its partnership with Pakistan, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, where the network’s institutional presence and community outreach are highly valued.

He also welcomed enhanced engagement with Aga Khan University, noting its major contributions in healthcare and higher education.

Recognizing Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V’s advocacy for environmental stewardship, the Prime Minister emphasized that Aga Khan Development Network remained a natural and trusted partner in Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen climate resilience, particularly in glacially vulnerable northern areas.

The Prime Minister thanked His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V for visiting Pakistan and assured him that Pakistan would always remain his second home.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V’s regular visits would further strengthen the longstanding bonds between Pakistan and the Ismaili community.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V’s generosity for making the Serena Hotel available on gratis basis for Islamabad Talks.

He extended heartfelt condolences on the passing of his late father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the late Aga Khan’s enduring humanitarian legacy and his longstanding association with Pakistan spanning nearly seven decades.

He also presented a commemorative stamp issued by Pakistan Post to honour His Late Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan-IV for his services to Pakistan.

His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan-V thanked the Prime Minister for a warm welcome extended to him in Pakistan and expressed his desire to continue cooperation with Pakistan in various human development initiatives.