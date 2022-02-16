Shehbaz Sharif money laundering case: Co-accused gets bail

LAHORE: A co-accused in a money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been released on bail by an accountability court, ARY NEWS reported.

The accountability court judge Naseem Ahmed Warak announced its reserved verdict on the bail plea of Ali Ahmed Khan. The court while approving the plea, directed the co-accused in a money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

The plea in the case stated that the NAB case under money laundering charges is based on ill-intention and the probe was carried out in an unjust manner.

On February 11, Lahore’s Special Court (Central-I) will frame charges against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in the money laundering case on February 18.

Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan today set Feb 18 as a date for an indictment of the accused. He ordered copies of the chargesheet to be provided to all the accused of perusal.

“Complete set of documents and statements as required u/s 265-C Cr.P.C have been delivered to the accused and their signatures have been obtained on separate sheet containing detail of said documents. Now the file to come up for framing of charge on 18.02.2022,” the court order read.

Shehbaz, Hamza and other accused turned up before the court as the judge resumed hearing. The court extended the interim bail of the PML-N president and his son until the next hearing.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has already submitted the chargesheet against the accused. The father-son duo and 19 other persons have been named accused in the 43-page case challan.

