PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif discuss Pak-Afghan peace talks

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra to discuss important national and political matters.

According to details, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were also present during the meeting.

PM Shehbaz Sharif apprised Nawaz Sharif of recent government initiatives, security developments, and foreign policy measures. He also took the party leader into confidence regarding his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, outlining its key objectives and agenda.

In addition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif on the ongoing talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan being held in Türkiye, as well as the prevailing border situation.

Meanwhile, the second round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban was completed in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The sources said that Pakistan has categorically rejected Afghanistan’s offer of transferring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to a new location.

Pakistan urged Afghanistan to implement its promise of decisive action against the TTP, the sources added.

The diplomatic sources said that the negotiations between the two neighbouring countries continued for nine straight hours in Istanbul.

According to official sources, discussions were focused on establishing a joint monitoring and oversight mechanism to curb cross-border terrorist movements and addressing trade barriers.

Officials confirmed that the talks also explored the possibility of reaching a long-term political understanding between the two sides.