Shehbaz Sharif nominated PML-N’s acting president

LAHORE: PML-N’s Central Working Committee (CWK) on Saturday nominated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as party’s acting president.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resigned as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president.

Following the Shehbaz’s resignation, PML-N has decided to convene a meeting of the party’s general council on May 28 in Lahore to elect new president.

Rana Sanaullah in a recent presser said that the PML-N Punjab chapter has requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the party presidency, citing his leadership as crucial for the party’s success.

The former prime minister was disqualified from holding any public position after being convicted in 2018.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references on November 29 and December 12 last year respectively. After his acquittal, the former PM contested General Elections 2024 and returned elected from NA-130 Lahore.

The developments came as the party today held a meeting in Model Town, Lahore. The meeting was attended by several PML-N leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Foreign Minster and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others.

In the meeting, which was presided over by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, accepted the resignation of Shehbaz as party’s presidency.