PM Shehbaz Sharif says raising petrol prices gives him sleepless nights

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the decision on whether to increase or decrease petrol prices irks him the most as premier and gives him sleepless nights, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Mufti Mehmood Conference organized in honor of late Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam leader Mufti Mehmood, the PM said that he goes through sleepless nights if he has to raise the prices of petroleum products or gas.

“This decision, (especially) when we have to raise the prices of petroleum products, gives me sleepless nights, even today, we have to take one,” said PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He maintained that he looks towards JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman for prayers whenever he has to take such decisions which effects economy and directly hits the poor.

“Pichli Baar Hazrat Ne Dua Di to Ishaq Dar Sahab Agaye (Last time, when Maulana Fazl prayed, Ishaq Dar came back and brought economic reforms)” the PM quipped.

Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to Mufti Mehmood and said that he not only served Islam but brought a lot of dignity to politics of the country.

While praising Mufti Mehmood, PM Shehbaz also deeply criticised his major opponent and former PM Imran Khan by saying that in comparison with the politics of “dialogue and mutual respect that Mufti Mehmood promoted, today’s politicians, especially Imran Khan, promoted the politics of intolerance and insolence.

Shehbaz Sharif also claimed that Imran Khan, during his days as PM, destroyed the country’s economy but is still shamelessly blaming the current government for the country’s problems during his speeches in PTI rallies.

“A man (Imran Khan) not only destroyed our economy but was also praying for the country to default when out of power,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz maintained that his economic team worked day in and day out to steer the country out of economic crisis and is still giving their best to put Pakistan back on track of development and give people relief by bringing down the inflation rate.

