Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would continue its sincere and honest endeavours to promote regional peace and security.

He gave the assurance to Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian in a telephone call that lasted fifty minutes.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on the current regional situation and ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the participation of the high-level Iranian delegation in the talks held in Islamabad on 11th and 12th of this month.

He also welcomed Iran’s decision to send a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad that held important meetings yesterday.

While sharing with the Iranian President an overview of his recent diplomatic outreach to a number of world leaders, the Prime Minister emphasized that these interactions had been helpful in building broader consensus in support of sustained dialogue and diplomacy aimed at achieving lasting peace in the war-affected region.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for their significant contribution to the peace efforts.

He also expressed confidence that the fraternal ties between Iran and Pakistan would continue to strengthen and expand in the future.

The Prime Minister conveyed his respectful greetings and regards to the Supreme Leader, His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Both leaders agreed to continue their close coordination.