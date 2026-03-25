In phone call with Mohammed bin Salman, PM Shehbaz stresses urgent need to end hostilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday, stressing the “urgent need” for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and unity within the Ummah.

In a statement on X, the prime minister said he conveyed warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the royal family, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the Kingdom, reaffirming the country’s unwavering solidarity and unequivocal support for Saudi Arabia during these challenging times.

While appreciating the Kingdom’s restraint, he emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation and an end to hostilities, along with unity among Muslim nations.

The prime minister also briefed the Crown Prince on Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach for regional peace and stability. “We agreed to remain in close coordination,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the two leaders discussed the latest regional developments, the impact of ongoing military escalation on regional and global security, and efforts to address the situation.

According to SPA, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Saudi Arabia, stating that it would always stand firmly by the Kingdom against Iranian threats to its security and sovereignty.

Earlier, Pakistan welcomed ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Middle East and offered to host negotiations aimed at reducing tensions.

In a separate statement on X, the prime minister said Pakistan supports initiatives promoting ceasefire, peace, and stability in the region.

“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would be willing to facilitate talks if both sides agree.

في اتصال هاتفي بسمو #ولي_العهد..

رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية يجدد دعم بلاده الكامل للمملكة، وأنها ستظل تقف دائمًا وبحزم إلى جانبها ضد ما تتعرض له من اعتداءات إيرانية متكررة تمس أمنها وسيادتها.#واس pic.twitter.com/m2qV8yXcHV — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) March 24, 2026

“Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” the Prime Minister of Pakistan offered.