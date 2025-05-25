PM to visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan & Tajikistan from today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from today (Sunday).

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on entire range of issues, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

He will also express deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during recent crisis with India.

Shehbaz Sharif will also attend International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on Thursday and Friday.

Read more: Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm bolstering ties for regional development

It is to be noted that Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan supported Pakistan’s stance during recent stand off with India following Pahalgam false flag operation.

Earlier on April 22, Prime Minister Shehbaz landed in Turkiye for a two-day visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with both sides looking to strengthen bilateral ties.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy strong bilateral ties based on shared history, culture, and religion, with close cooperation in defence, trade, and diplomacy. They mutually support each other on issues like Kashmir and Cyprus, strengthening their strategic partnership.

In a post on X today, the premier said that he had “just landed in Ankara” and was looking forward to meeting the Turkish president.