PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel banned in India

After blocking a number of Pakistani celebrities social media accounts, India has suspended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube channel amid rising tension between the two countries after the Pahalgam incident.

The Indian government went nuts after PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the Kakul.

Academy was posted on the YouTube channel. The platform remove the speech video after a complaint filed by the Indian government.

The Youtube administration said PM Shehbaz Sharif has been given the right to appeal.

The bans by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government are being perceived as attempts to restrict the alternative narrative surrounding the Pahalgam attack.

Earlier, India blocked Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel following the Pahalgam attack in Illegal Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel banned in India

In an apparent attempt to suppress freedom of speech, the Indian government has also blocked YouTube channels of former cricketers Basit Ali and Rashid Latif, along with Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar, the renowned Pakistani speedster, has a popular channel with over 3.5 million followers worldwide, where he shares his candid views on cricket and societal issues.

In addition to blocking Akhtar’s channel, India also shut down 16 Pakistani news channels that raised questions about the Pahalgam tragedy.

According to The Hindu report, Pakistani YouTube channels, which collectively have around 63 million subscribers, include major Pakistani news channels including ARY News, Dawn News, Samaa TV, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News, and Suno News.