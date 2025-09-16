Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with Qatar, condemns Israeli aggression

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for unity within the Muslim Ummah in the face of continued Israeli provocations, stressing that Israel’s aggression in the Middle East must come to an immediate end.

The premier made these remarks during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit.

Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Israeli strike on a residential area in Doha, which claimed innocent lives and left several injured. He described the attack as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a grave breach of international law.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for Qatar at this critical juncture, the Prime Minister said that the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar would continue to grow stronger in the days ahead.

The Emir of Qatar, in turn, expressed appreciation for Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the summit and his visit to Doha on September 12 to demonstrate solidarity with Qatar during this difficult time.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact in light of the rapidly evolving situation in the region.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the creation of an Arab-Islamic task force to adopt effective measures to ward off Israel’s expansionist designs.

Speaking at the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, he said Israel must be held accountable for its war crimes against humanity.

The Prime Minister reiterated OIC’s call to suspend Israel’s membership from the United Nations. He said the member states should actively consider other appropriate measures against Israel.