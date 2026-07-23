Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud today.

During their most cordial conversation, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s condemnation, in the strongest possible terms, of the dastardly attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

He said such actions are totally unacceptable, constitute a clear violation of international law, threaten freedom of navigation and commercial shipping, and undermine regional peace, security and stability.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and stated that he, along with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the entire Pakistani nation, stands firmly and resolutely with the Saudi leadership and brotherly people of the Kingdom at this critical time.

Shehbaz Sharif assured Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Pakistan would continue to work very closely with the Kingdom, as well as with the international community, in support of peace, security, stability and the uninterrupted flow of lawful maritime commerce in the Red Sea, Strait of Hormuz and the wider region.

Availing himself of the opportunity, the Prime Minister expressed his warm regards and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his remarks, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, appreciated Pakistan’s steadfast support and the close fraternal ties between the two countries.