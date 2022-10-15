‘Factually incorrect and misleading’: PM Shehbaz rejects Biden’s nuclear remarks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday rejected US President Joe Biden’s statement on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons as “factually incorrect and misleading”.

“Over the past decades, Pakistan has proven be a most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system,” a statement from the PM Office quoted PM Shehbaz Sharif as saying.

Pakistan has also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability, marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of IAEA on non-proliferation, safety, and security, the statement added.

“Pakistan and the US have a long history of friendly and mutually beneficial relationship. At a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognise the real potential of Pakistan-US relationship, while avoiding unnecessary comments. It is our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security,” the premier was quoted as saying.

In a tweet from his official handle, PM Shehbaz Shahbaz ‘unequivocally reiterated’ that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and added that country’s nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements.

“We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts,” he added.

Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 15, 2022

Pakistan summons US envoy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday summoned the US Ambassador Donald Blome and handed over an official demarche over President Joe Biden’s remarks on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons.

Sources told ARY News that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has asked Ambassador Blome to seek an explanation from the US president for his statement.

Islamabad has also informed the US ambassador that Pakistan’s atomic assets are safe. ‘Pakistan’s nuclear assets in safe hands’ In a press conference on Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by the comments. “As far as the question of the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets are concerned, we meet all – each and every – international standard in accordance with the IAEA,” he said at “I am surprised by the remarks of President Biden. I believe this is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement,” the foreign minister maintained. FM Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that he had discussed President Biden’s remarks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in detail and hoped this incident would not affect Pakistan-US relations negatively. He further said that Pakistan’s nuclear assets meet each and every international standard in accordance with IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) as far as security and safety is concerned. ‘Nuclear weapons without any cohesion’ In a speech on Thursday, US President Joe Biden asserted that Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations” in the world and has nuclear weapons without any cohesion. The US president made these remarks while addressing a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception on Friday, according to a transcript issued by the White House. “What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” the transcript of the address, quoted Joe Biden.

Comments